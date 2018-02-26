Benedict gets opening-round win over LeMoyne-Owen in SIAC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WOLO) — Three players finished in double digits in scoring as Benedict Tigers defeated the LeMoyne-Owen Magicians, 72-69.

Cairo Brown led his team in scoring with 22 points as Brandon Morris (19) and Jelani Watson-Gayle (12) followed closely behind.

The Tigers averaged 41.0 percent from the field while shooting 62.3 percent from the free-throw line. Morris managed a double-double in the opening game as he posted 19 points and 13 rebounds. As the game continued, LeMoyne-Owen improved their field shooting from 34.6 percent in the first half to 55.6 percent in the second half allowing them to gain on the Tigers. Four players managed double-digit scoring for the Magicians, but came up short against the Tigers. Benedict Tigers advances to the quarterfinals as they face No. 1 Central State on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7:45 p.m. CST.