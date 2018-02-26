Claflin Welcomes Africa University for Research Partnership
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)- A historically Black university in South Carolina is teaming up with the first fully accredited university in Africa for a unique research partnership.
Administrators from Africa University in Zimbabwe visited Claflin University Monday to work on finalizing the details of their new collaboration.
Africa University Vice Chancellor Dr. Munashe Furusa said he is inspired by the work Claflin is currently doing.
Though the partnership will take some time to get underway, visitors from Zimbabwe already like the area. “People here are so warm. I have really enjoyed it and my visit to the university has been very warm too. I truly appreciate the generosity and I think the way we have been received has been awesome,” said Furusa.