Claflin Welcomes Africa University for Research Partnership

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)- A historically Black university in South Carolina is teaming up with the first fully accredited university in Africa for a unique research partnership.

Administrators from Africa University in Zimbabwe visited Claflin University Monday to work on finalizing the details of their new collaboration.

“This partnership is one between two United Methodist-related institutions that develop pathways for students and faculty from both institutions to engage in research and share research materials,” said Claflin President Dr. Henry Tisdale.

Tisdale said in the coming semesters, he hopes a team made up of a couple of faculty members and three to four students will be able to study in Africa annually.

Africa University Vice Chancellor Dr. Munashe Furusa said he is inspired by the work Claflin is currently doing. “We are starting to make sure our students can out research even at undergraduate levels. We have just transformed our programs to be honors programs that require research. So what I found in the quality of research here is encouraging and I think we will learn a lot,” said Munashe.

Though the partnership will take some time to get underway, visitors from Zimbabwe already like the area. “People here are so warm. I have really enjoyed it and my visit to the university has been very warm too. I truly appreciate the generosity and I think the way we have been received has been awesome,” said Furusa.