Dawn Staley discusses A’ja Wilson’s status for SEC Tournament

Greg Brzozowski,

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WOLO) – All-American forward A’ja Wilson missed the No. 7 Gamecocks  Sunday matchup with No. 15 Tennesse, a 65-46 Lady Vols win, as she stayed behind in Columbia suffering from vertigo.

Dawn Staley spoke postgame about whether or not the Heathwood Hall alum and second-leading scorer in program history will be able to play in the SEC Tournament opener this Friday in Nashville.

Click here for more information on Carolina’s draw in the SEC tournament.

Postgame video provided by WATE.

