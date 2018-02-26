Dawn Staley discusses A’ja Wilson’s status for SEC Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WOLO) – All-American forward A’ja Wilson missed the No. 7 Gamecocks Sunday matchup with No. 15 Tennesse, a 65-46 Lady Vols win, as she stayed behind in Columbia suffering from vertigo.

Dawn Staley spoke postgame about whether or not the Heathwood Hall alum and second-leading scorer in program history will be able to play in the SEC Tournament opener this Friday in Nashville.

#Gamecocks Dawn Staley on star A'ja Wilson's status moving forward -says she'll be "on bended knee" in hopes #22 can play by Friday's #SEC Tourney opener. Coach says A'ja started having symptoms Friday, vertigo confirmed Saturday. Video via @MarcWhiteman. pic.twitter.com/JtPEhIs82P — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) February 26, 2018

Postgame video provided by WATE.