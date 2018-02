Deputies investigate fight caught on video at Lakewood High

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – ABC Columbia received a report from a concerned parent of a student at Lakewood High School in Sumter County regarding a fight that broke out on school grounds on February 20.

There is a video of the fight circulating on Facebook.

Sumter County deputies say they are currently investigating the altercation and charges could be filed as early as tomorrow (2/27).