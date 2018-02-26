Dorn VA Hosting Veteran’s Town Hall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Dorn VA is planning a Veteran’s Town Hall meeting February 27.

According to officials, the town hall will be primarily for Veterans living in the Orangeburg area.

The event is set for 11 a.m. in the Orangeburg County Council Chamber at 1437 Amelia Street in Orangeburg.

According to DORN VA officials, representatives will be available to provide updates about Dorn VA Medical Center and its outpatient clinics, improvements of patient care and nursing services, and Veterans benefits in general.

For more information about the town hall event, please call Sam Myers at (803) 776-4000 ext. 6937, or Evetta Gregg at (803) 776-4000 ext. 7696.