Ensa Cosby, Bill Cosby’s Daughter Dies at 44

Rochelle Dean,

Los Angeles, CA (WOLO) —  One of Bill Cosby’s four daughter’s died Friday.  According to a family spokesman Ensa Cosby died from complications of Renal disease and had been on a waiting list for a kidney transplant.

This is the second child that Camille and Bill Cosby have lost. Back in 1997 their only son, 27 year old Ennis Cosby was shot to death while changing a flat tire along a Los Angeles highway.

A spokesperson for the Actor/Comedian has asked for prayers for the family and a chance for them to grieve in piece.

