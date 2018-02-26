Family of 14-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed Over The Weekend Speaks Out

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– A family is grieving the tragic loss of 14-year-old Tiquan Taylor, also known as Ty by friends and family. The Gray Collegiate Academy student was a budding football and basketball star. Now, not only is his family grieving, but also his sports family.

“It’s still striking my heart that he’s gone. Over a game,” Jacues Carlos said, Taylor’s 9-year-old cousin said.

Richland County deputies are still investigating what exactly happened. Taylor’s family said he was in a vehicle helping his friend sell a Playstation 3.

“Outgoing, always had a smile. Always helping,” Genevieve Gordon said, Taylor’s great aunt.

“I need help, he will help us. He will, he will help us. And then, all this crazy stuff will happen in the world,” Carlos said.

“All the prayers that we’re getting and showing that people care. It’s touching so, it’s light coming,” Kainya Taylor said, Ty’s older sister. Kainya said the family has not heard a lot from Richland County Sheriff deputies about what happened on Sunday. She said she found out Ty had passed on Snapchat and had to be the one to tell the rest of their family. According to the police report, Taylor was in a vehicle with two others. The driver was unharmed after the shooting on the 1500 block of St. Andrews Rd., and the other passenger is being treated at a local hospital. And now, his school and sports family grieve the person Taylor could have grown into.

“A lot of sad faces in there, mine as well. Choking up and just dealing with this, it’s not easy for any of us but we know Ty’s always going to be with us,” Adam Holmes said, the athletic director and football coach at Gray Collegiate Academy.

“He just liked sports, he was in love with sports,” Gordon said. Gray Collegiate is trying to celebrate the boys basketball team’s first trip to the state championship, but they say this has put a heavy cloud over their heads

“Just that smile’s is all I think about when I’d see him, just that big smile he’d always give to ya,” Holmes said.

“All because of him I’m better,” Carlos said.

The family is planning on having a balloon releasing ceremony, and Taylor’s school will be having a vigil. They’re still working on those plans but ABC Columbia will post the details as soon as they are available.

Jacues Carlos: I looked up to him ever since I was 3. Because I knew him since I was 3. He taught me basketball ever since I was 3. I did everything with him since I was 3. And now he’s gone over a stupid game?