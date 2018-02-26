Irmo products Dustin Johnson, Wes Bryan attend RBC Media Day Monday

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WOLO) — Two of Irmo’s proudest sons were in Hilton Head Monday morning.

Dustin Johnson and Wes Bryan attended media day for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links to preview April’s tournament.

“It’s very exciting for me to come back and play in South Carolina,” said world #1 Dustin Johnson, who’s playing in the tournament for the first time since 2009. “You know, it’s where I grew up, and to come back and play for all my fans and to get to see friends and family, it’s gonna be a good week, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Johnson joins fellow Dutch Fork High School alum Wes Bryan at this year’s event.

“This just brings back all the memories from last year,” said Bryan, who took home the plaid jacket after becoming the first South Carolinian to win the tournament last year. “Obviously, there are a lot of familiar faces I get to come back to as well, which makes it pretty cool.”

Click the video to watch our story from ABC Columbia News at 11. VIDEO COURTESY: WJCL