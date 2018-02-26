Man arrested for attempted murder, ramming car into home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Gaston man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed a car into the the front of his parent’s home and pointed a weapon at his mother.

Monday (2/26), the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Joshua Aaron Driggers, 21, who faces charges of attempted murder, pointing and presenting, first degree assault and battery and malicious injury to private property.

Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly ramming a car into the front of his parents’ home and pointing a weapon at his mother. Joshua Aaron Driggers, 21, faces several charges for the Feb. 15 incident. #SCnews pic.twitter.com/SIDtdvhVQ8 — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) February 26, 2018

The incident happened February 15 when deputies said he pointed a weapon at his mother and rammed a car into the home in Red Bank.

“It’s very fortunate that no one was seriously injured during this incident,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Driggers initially left the home, but then turned around and drove toward the victims at a high rate of speed before hitting the front door area of the house.”

According to investigators, Driggers fled the area before they arrived. Deputies later found an abandoned 2002 Saturn SC1 that was determined to be the car used in the incident.

Koon said Driggers was located on Doe Trail Drive Monday morning and arrested with assistance from U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force members without incident. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.