Paying Respects to America’s Pastor

Charlotte, NC (WOLO) —- Monday one of the world’s most famous evangelist, Reverend Billy Graham was honored by hundreds who came out to pay their respects.

Graham passed away Wednesday of last week, and his body now lies in repose where members of the public are allowed visit him and pay their final respects.

Former President George W. Bush paid his respects Monday along with his wife, First Lady Laura Bush. Former President Bill Clinton are expected to pay their respects at viewing Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend funeral services at the end of the week.

Droves of people gathered for Monday’s viewing at the Late Billy Graham’s restored North Carolina childhood home. Another viewing will also be held at the home on the grounds of the Billy Graham library Tuesday.

Reverend Graham will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol later this week before his body is returned to North Carolina where his funeral is set to be held Friday.