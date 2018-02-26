Tracking the Drought

With the rain the Midlands got on Sunday and Monday, you might be inclined to think that all is rosy in the rain department. Well, not quite. The 2-day rain total for most of the Midlands came up to less than a quarter of an inch. And when you look at the rainfall so far this year, we’re running about half of average, which turns out to be about a 3 inch deficit. Roughly speaking, the southern half of the Midlands is in the first stage of drought: Dry. Remember that this is only the first stage of drought and so it would not take a lot of rain to get things back to normal.

