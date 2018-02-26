USC softball’s Jana Johns named SEC Freshman of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. –No. 24 South Carolina softball’s Jana Johns was named SEC Freshman of the Week after posting an impressive .600 batting average in six Carolina wins last week, the conference office announced today.

“It is an awesome feeling for all the hours of hard work put in, to finally begin to pay off,” Johns said. “I view this as a team award because it wouldn’t be possible without my teammates getting on base and producing at the plate, as well as our pitchers and defense doing their jobs.”

Johns led the team in batting average (.600), hits (nine) and doubles (three). She posted stellar numbers across the board with a 1.000 slugging percentage and .619 on-base percentage. In the field she contributed with nine outs and 15 assists on her way to a 1.000 fielding percentage at third.

The Calhoun, Ga., native shined all week but especially in the 15-0 win over Lehigh on Sunday to close out the D9 Citrus Classic. She finished the game 3-for-3 with a team-best seven RBI, including a grand slam for her first-career home run.

This marks the first time this season a Gamecock has been named SEC Freshman of the Week and the first since Cayla Drotar achieved the honor last season on April 18.

South Carolina returns to action Wednesday when it plays host to Duke at 6:00 PM ET. Fans can catch the game on SEC Network Plus or live stats and updates will be provided on Twitter.