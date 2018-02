108-year-old meets first namesake out of 71 descendants

CANADA (CNN) – A 108-year-old Canadian man was elated to meet his first namesake – it took 70 descendants before it finally happened.

Esmond Lehne was born about a year ago, but didn’t meet his great-great-grandfather, Esmond Allock, until last week.

The centenarian has six kids, 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Until Esmond Lehne, not a single boy had taken his name.