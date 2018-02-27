“Coffee with a Cop” brings community together with Police

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Friday, March 2, The Lexington Police Department will kick off the first of the quarterly “Coffee with a Cop” events for 2018 at the Chick-Fil-A Saluda Pointe restaurant.

Chief Terrence Green, along with officers, Chaplains, and Volunteers In Police Services (V.I.P.S.) members will be on hand to answer questions, discuss issues or concerns, provide information on the many services and events that the Lexington Police Department offers the community.

The Coffee with a Cop event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 9:30 a.m. Chick-fil-A Saluda Pointe is located at 4295 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington, South Carolina.

Coffee with a Cop is a nationally recognized program with over 2000 participating communities to establish better communication between police officers and the public, establish trust and transparency and to build positive relationships in an informal setting.

More information can be found at www.coffeewithacop.com.