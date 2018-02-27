Gamecocks host Furman on Tuesday

Heather Fordham

Columbia, S.C.- With a midweek visit from Furman (3-4), The University of South Carolina baseball team (6-2) will continue its 10-game home stand. First pitch is at 4:00 pm on Tuesday at Founders Park.

South Carolina junior pitcher Adam Hill has been named SEC Pitcher of the week after a dominate performance against Charleston Southern this past weekend. The Friday night match-up resulted in a brilliant seven innings of Hill with 14-strikeouts, no hits, walks, or runs to lead the Gamecocks to a 7-0 win over Charleston Southern. Hill picked up his 11th win as a Gamecock and broke the old record of 13 strikeouts at Founders Park.

Junior LT Tolbert is proving to shine as the hottest hitter for South Carolina. Tolbert is currently hitting .500 (14-for-28) with a triple, two home-runs, eight RBI and has hits in all eight games so far this season. He went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, and two runs scored in the win over Charleston Southern.

Furman has lost their last four games after opening the season with a sweep against Marist. The Paladins fell to North Carolina State this past weekend. Tyler Kimbrell has 12 strikeouts in six innings, and Jake Crawford leads Furman with a .450 batting average.

Freshman right handed pitcher, Logan Chapman will open up for the Gamecocks on Tuesday.