Good Morning Columbia welcomes special guests

The Good Morning Columbia team welcomed a pair of special visitors to the studio Tuesday.

Tim and DD Albert are self-proclaimed GMC “super fans” from Gaston. They say they watch the show every morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

DD is battling Stage 4 breast cancer, and she said one of her dreams was to watch Good Morning Columbia in-person.

Her husband, Tim, has stood by her side for more than 40 years – the two are high school sweethearts.