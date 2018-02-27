Heidi Todd’s mother released from hospital, family releases statement

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) – Charleston Police Department just released a statement from the Todd family.

They were victims of an alleged attack and a kidnapping almost two weeks ago to the date.

Today, officials say Heidi Todd’s mother, Brittany, has been released from the hospital.

Below is a statement from the Todd family.

“Thank you to the entire community for the support and love that continues to help my family heal. Several days ago, the world felt like it was falling apart when we were attacked and Heidi was taken. I am grateful to report my wife’s release from the hospital following several surgeries and that we are all together again. Our road to recovery will not be easy after these traumatic experiences, but the prayers and love we have felt these days have been humbling and we greatly appreciate the respect for privacy we asked for and have received.”

We are all still awaiting Thomas Evan’s return to Charleston.