Lawmaker Plans Gun Giveaway

Boiling Springs, SC (WOLO) — An Upstate lawmaker says he’s planning a gun giveaway to show his support for arming South Carolina teachers.

Boiling Springs Representative Steven Long says he plans to give away three handguns; one for a teacher, staff member or administrator at a primary or secondary teacher, and one to a higher education staff member.

Long says allowing teachers to carry firearms is the best way to protect students.