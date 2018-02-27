Lexington County Man arrested on child pornography charges

Jacqueline Dawson,

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Attorney General, Alan Wilson, announced the arrest of Albert Lee Spivey on five charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Investigators received a  report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Spivey. Officials say Spivey encouraged a minor to produce and send sexually explicit images via social media, solicited a sexual encounter, and sent sexually explicit images of himself to a minor.

Spivey was arrested on Feb. 22, 2018.  He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen and one count of stalking.

