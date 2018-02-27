Man identified and arrested in connection with weekend robberies

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a man in connection with several weekend armed robberies.

Officials say 20 year-old, Christopher Borders, was arrested at his home yesterday and is facing two counts of armed robbery, shoplifting and malicious injury to property.

Columbia officials say, Borders is accused of stealing several Apple watches from Target, a book bag and ink cartridges from Staples, and electronics from Game Stop.

Borders allegedly told employees that he was armed with a knife.

CPD officers recovered the stolen items at Borders’ home.