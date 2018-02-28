200 New Jobs Coming to Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –200 new jobs are on the way to Berkeley county.

Tuesday, the Governor’s office anmounced that Science Applications International Corporation is expanding its existing operations.

According to officials, the company expects to create 200 new jobs over the next five years.

According to the Governor’s office, SAIC will be expanding its platform integration and production operations by moving into a new facility at North Pointe Commerce Park in Hanahan, S.C.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2018, and those interested in joining the SAIC team should visitwww.saic.com for more information.