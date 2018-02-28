ABC Columbia visits Harbison West Elementary

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – As part of Read Across America week, ABC Columbia’s Josh Berry visited Harbison West Elementary Wednesday (2/28).

Josh visited Ms. Parnell’s 1st grade and Ms. Murray and Ms. Washington’s 5th grade classes reading several books including Dr. Seuss classics like “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and “There’s a Wocket in My Pocket.”

Dr. Seuss’s birthday is Friday. National Education Association’s Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Share

Related

Alleged white supremacist pleads guilty to federal...
FedEx will not cut ties with National Rifle Associ...
CPD investigate stabbing in Northeast Columbia
Health Benefits to Getting a 15 Minute Massage

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android