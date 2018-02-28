ABC Columbia visits Harbison West Elementary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – As part of Read Across America week, ABC Columbia’s Josh Berry visited Harbison West Elementary Wednesday (2/28).

Fun time hanging out with Harbison West fifth graders this morning! #ReadAcrossAmerica pic.twitter.com/3prFHnxTaY — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) February 28, 2018

Josh visited Ms. Parnell’s 1st grade and Ms. Murray and Ms. Washington’s 5th grade classes reading several books including Dr. Seuss classics like “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and “There’s a Wocket in My Pocket.”

Dr. Seuss’s birthday is Friday. National Education Association’s Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.