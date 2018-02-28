Beating the odds: Kansas parents welcome identical triplets

KANSAS CITY, MO (ABC NEWS) – These new parents from Kansas will have to come up with a creative way to identify their children – beating 1 in a million odds, Nicole and Caleb Choge welcomed identical triplets last Thursday night at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.

Ron, Elkanah and Abishai Choge were born just minutes apart. ABC News reports the boys range in weight from 3.4 to 4.5 pounds. They were born at 34 weeks, a month and half early. They’re currently being treated in the NICU.