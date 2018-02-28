Frank Martin’s postgame comments after LSU win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Frank Martin said that his Gamecocks “got lucky” in their 83-71 overtime victory over LSU Wednesday night.

USC led the visiting Tigers by as much as 15 in the second half, but allowed their opponent to tie the game before the buzzer, before the garnet and black pulled together for a victory in the final five minutes following regulation.

Martin did share in the celebration of Senior Night, speaking highly of both Frank Booker and Wesley Myers, who scored 25 and 23 points respectively in their final regular season games at Colonial Life Arena.

Coach and Carolina close out the regular season at No, 14 Auburn, who they previously defeated earlier in February 84-75, on Saturday.