Video purportedly shows Mississippi police chief smoking marijuana

LUMBERTON, MS (WDAM) – A video appears to show the Lumberton, Mississippi police chief smoking what he implies is marijuana.

Sister station WDAM reports Police Chief Shane Flynt was suspended, and then submitted his resignation, which was not accepted.

City leaders would not comment on the issue until, WDAM said, the station got its hands on the video of Flynt.

“I’m only chief of police in Lumberton that likes to smoke weed,” Flynt said on tape while holding a pipe.

WDAM said it does not know when the video was recorded, but that you can hear Christmas playing and Flynt’s uniform is hanging up in the background.