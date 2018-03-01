Booker, Myers sum up Gamecocks Senior Night

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Gamecocks elder statesman made their own statement on their Senior Night.

Graduate transfers Frank Booker and Wesley Myers scored 25 and 23 points respectively, leading Carolina to an overtime 83-74 victory over LSU Wednesday night.

After taking the court at Colonial Life Arena for their final regular season home game, the two shared their emotions on the night and the stories behind what’s made their lone seasons at USC so special.

 

