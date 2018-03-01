Claflin defeats lane to advance to meet Morehouse in SIAC semifinals

Birmingham, Ala. — The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Basketball Tournament semifinals will highlight “Round Three” between the Claflin University Panthers and the Maroon Tigers of Morehouse College.

The two East Divisional teams advanced to Friday’s semifinals at 3:15 (CST) inside the Bill Harris Arena with quarterfinals wins.

Claflin, who is the No. 3 seed in the East upended Lane College, the No. 2 seed in the West 65-60, while No. 1 East seed Morehouse defeated No. 5 East seeded Fort Valley State University 82-75.

The Claflin and Morehouse rivalry was intense during the regular season as each team held court at home in the two games. In Atlanta, Ga., the Maroon Tigers halted the Panthers 16-game winning streak, defeating Claflin 86-75. It was the Panthers first loss since a 61-52 decision to University of Montevallo in the second game of the season.

Then 11 days later, Claflin returned the favor by knocking Morehouse from the unbeaten ranks with an 85-72 win at the Tullis Arena. The defeat snapped an 18-game winning streak by the Maroon Tigers. The loss was the only defeat suffered by Morehouse this season as the Maroon Tigers are now 26-1.

The Panthers are 23-6 on the season.

With a berth in the championship game on the line, Claflin Coach Ricky Jackson view the match as a battle.

“It’s going to be a battle, plan-and-simple,” Jackson said. “We’re going to lace them up and see what happens. We’re looking forward to the game, the third meeting. I think we’re deep enough, meaning players, and hopefully Austin Lawton, who suffered an injury against Lane, will ready back tomorrow (Friday).”

Claflin trip into the semifinals was not a cake walk as the Panthers did it without their two big men down the stretch in Jaleel Charles and Lawton. Lawton, who had two points and five rebounds, was on the sideline with an injury. Charles saw limited action before fouling out with nine points and five rebounds.

It was the play of Jordan Jones, who led the Panthers in scoring with 18 points that filled the void. Jones scored 10 second-half point and finished the 7-of-12 from the field that included two three-pointers along with six rebounds.

“Jordan was in the doghouse,” Jackson said with a smile on his face. “He came through for us in a big way, both offensively and on the defensive boards.”

Two other key components for Jackson in the win came in twin brothers of Tyler and Triston Thompson. It was Tyler Thompson that gave the Panthers the lead for good at 58-55 with 3:39 left by hitting three free throws that broke a 55-55 tie.

Then Triston Thompson, the only other Panther player in double-figures with 15 points, sealed the win for Claflin with four free throws in the final 18 seconds. He was perfect from the charity stripe at 6-for-6.

The Panthers was 18-of-25 in the free throw department for the game.

Lane, which ended its season at 14-13, was led by Kendarius Ash with a game-high 24 points.

Lane led 38-31 at the half.