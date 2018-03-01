Claflin faces LeMoyne-Owen in Quarterfinals of 2018 SIAC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Birmingham, Ala. – The Claflin University Panthers, who are ranked 6th in the latest NCAA Division II South Regional Rankings, will face the Lane College in the quarterfinal round of the 2018 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) basketball tournament. Tip-off is set for 3:15 p.m. (CST) Thursday, Mar. 1 at the Bill Harris Arena inside the Birmingham Complex.

All games of the single elimination tournament, which will run through Saturday, March 3, will be available via live stats at http://stat.center/scorerstable-live.html. Live video link will be available the day of the game. Both links can be accessed via the Claflin University women’s basketball page on the athletics website at athletics.claflin.edu

Claflin (22-6) advanced to the quarterfinal by defeating Tuskegee, 73-62, in the opening round of the tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Lane College (14-12), the No. 2 seed in the West Division, defeated Paine College 80-60 in the opening round on Tuesday.

The teams met on November 25 in Jackson, Tenn. In that meeting, Claflin defeated Lane 63-57. Jaleel Charles led all players with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Jordan Jones also added 11 points off the bench. Austin Lawton rounded out the double-digit scoring for Claflin with 10 points.

Lane, was led in scoring by Kendarius Ash with 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

On the season, Charles leads the Panthers in scoring and rebounding at 13.8 and 7.9, respectively. Benjamin “Tre” Williams is the only other Claflin player averaging in double-figures at 13 points per game.

Ash leads the Dragons in scoring and rebounding at 16 points and 12.7 rebounds.

Should Claflin advance through tomorrow’s game, they Panthers will face Morehouse College in the semi-finals. Morehouse College, the No. 1 team in the East Division and in the NCAA Division II South Region, defeated Fort Valley State 82-75, in the quarterfinal on Wednesday.