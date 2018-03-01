Clemson-Carolina renew rivalry Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team faces in-state rival and 14th-ranked Clemson as part of the Palmetto Series this weekend at three different locations. The Gamecocks and Tigers will face off this Friday (March 2) at 7 p.m. inside Founders Park. That will be the final game of Carolina’s 10-game homestand to start the season. The two teams will then play on Saturday afternoon (March 3) as part of the Reedy River Rivalry at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon (March 4) at 2 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus with Burch Antley and Kip Bouknight on the call. Sunday’s game is streamed on the ACC Network. All three games will be on the IMG Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott, Tommy Moody, Drew Meyer and Kip Bouknight on the call. Carolina is coming off a 6-4 loss to Furman at Founders Park on Tuesday afternoon.