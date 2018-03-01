Clemson features one of nation’s most experienced rosters in 2018

Dabo Swinney welcomed 62 lettermen to the first spring practice of the 2018 season Wednesday. Of those 62, 60 played for the Tigers last year, plus Richard Yeargin and Garrett Williams who lettered in previous seasons. That is the most returning lettermen in Clemson history by six. The Tigers also return 17 starters including the two kickers, just one short of the most in Clemson history. Clemson returned 18 starters in 1977, 1981 and 1988.