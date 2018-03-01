Clemson features one of nation’s most experienced rosters in 2018

Mike Gillespie,

Dabo Swinney welcomed 62 lettermen to the first spring practice of the 2018 season Wednesday. Of those 62, 60 played for the Tigers last year, plus Richard Yeargin and Garrett Williams who lettered in previous seasons. That is the most returning lettermen in Clemson history by six. The Tigers also return 17 starters including the two kickers, just one short of the most in Clemson history. Clemson returned 18 starters in 1977, 1981 and 1988.

Share

Related

Clemson-Carolina renew rivalry Friday night
Reed lifts No. 18 Clemson to 76-63 win over Florid...
Kelly Bryant holds starting job as Clemson enters ...
(14) Clemson holds off Winthrop in extras

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android