Columbia Mayor to Officially Launch Columbia Weighs in Challenge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to move.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is set to officially launch the Columbia Weighs in challenge on March 1st.

The challenge is for the City of Columbia to lose 25,000 pounds collectively between March 1 and June 1.

According to the Mayor, “We are excited to embark on a three-month health and wellness journey that will not only change the width of our waistbands but will also change the lives of the people of Columbia,” said Mayor Benjamin. “Weight loss is more than just shedding a few pounds – it’s about taking better care of the one body you were given and seeing how diet, exercise and healthy thinking can impact the other areas of your life.”

Those interested in participating in the challenge can sign up on the website at columbiaweighsin.org.

Throughout the three months, there will be “weigh ins” where participants will report their current total weight loss.