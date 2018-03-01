At long last, Deebo Samuel returns to football

Mike Gillespie,

After five months away from football because of multiple injuries, Gamecock wideout Deebo Samuel made his return to the game Wednesday morning in Carolina’s first spring practice of 2018.

