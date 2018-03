Suspected Tire Thieves

Fairfield County, SC (WOLO) —Deputies in Fairfield County are hoping to put the breaks on some suspected tire thieves.

Investigators say between five fifteen and six on the morning of February 24th, the suspects in these vehicles removed the tires and rims from a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado at Wilson Chevrolet in Winnsboro.

if you recognize this truck or this car call the Fairfield county sheriff’s office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.