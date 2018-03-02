“Coffee with a Cop” in Lexington

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to grab coffee with a cop.

Friday, the Lexington Police Department will host “Coffee with a Cop” at the Chick-Fil-A Saluda Pointe restaurant.

According to a release, Chief Terrence Green, along with officers, Chaplains, and Volunteers In Police Services (V.I.P.S.) members will be on hand to answer questions, discuss issues or concerns, provide information on the many services and events that the Lexington Police Department offers the community.

The event takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Chick-fil-A Saluda Pointe is located at 4295 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington, South Carolina.

Coffee with a Cop is a nationally recognized program with over 2000 participating communities to establish better communication between police officers and the public, establish trust and transparency and to build positive relationships in an informal setting.

More information can be found at www.coffeewithacop.com.