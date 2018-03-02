A Classic returns to the Fair Grounds

The Craftsman's Classic returns for a weekend of crafty crafts

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– The 35th Craftsman’s Classic opened Friday morning, and run through Sunday afternoon. Over 100 craftsman from more than 25 states descend on the Fair Grounds for the annual festival that have been voted a “100 Best” show in Sunshine Artist Magazine.

According to organizers, visitors can find contemporary, traditional, functional, whimsical and decorative treatments of pottery, fine art, glass, jewelry, baskets, weaving, clothing, furniture, sculpture, photography, wood & much more, including specialty foods.

Admission:

Adults: $8

Children (6-12): $1

Enjoy All Three Days with Free Return Pass!