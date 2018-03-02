Gamecock softball puts 12-game win streak on line at Carolina Classic

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 20 South Carolina softball takes its season-high 12-game winning streak into the weekend as it plays host to the Carolina Classic starting with Liberty at 5:00 PM ET on Friday. Live stats will be provided on gamecocksonline.com and updates will be on Twitter throughout the game.

The Gamecocks (No. 20/21) return home for a five-game home stand starting Friday at 5:00 PM ETagainst Liberty. Carolina’s home slate continues throughout the weekend as the Gamecocks host the Carolina Classic Friday through Sunday.

Carolina takes a season-high 12-game winning streak into the week as the Gamecocks posted a perfect 6-0 record last week with a home victory over North Carolina before picking up five wins in Orlando over the weekend.

Carolina was set to be on TV for the second time this season against Duke before the game was postponed. The Gamecocks are 1-0 on the year in TV games.

South Carolina’s opponents for the week come in with a combined 32-20 record.

The Gamecocks posted a perfect 6-0 record last week to move to 15-1 on the season and keep its season-long 12-game winning streak going. The last time Carolina had a streak this long? The team’s youngest player (Anna Vest) wasn’t born and it’s oldest (Jordyn Augustus) was three-years old.

On the week, Carolina outscored its opponents 46-3 and finished with 28 more hits. The Gamecocks produced with 45 RBI while opponents had a low three. As a team Carolina finished with a .535 slugging percentage and .487 on-base percentage.

Carolina holds a 3-1 lead all-time against the trio of teams the Gamecocks will play host to this weekend in the Carolina Classic. USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.