Man arrested while out on bond

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — a man who was out on bond for an armed robbery that happened last year was arrested again, and it appears he didn’t learn his lesson the first time.

He’s been arrested for a similar crime. Newberry County Deputies say Carban Epps was being shown a gun but when it was handed to him Epps said “the gun was now his”and then threatened to kill the victim before taking off.