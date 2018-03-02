Rapper Rick Ross hospitalized after discovered unresponsive

Miami, FL (WOLO) — The rapper Rick Ross whose birth name is William Roberts II was reportedly rushed by ambulance to a Miami hospital after reports that he was found “unresponsive” in his home Thursday.

Other reports from entertainment site TMZ says the musician is attached to a machine that was helping his heart and lungs function after what officials say may have been a stint with Pneumonia.

Our Miami sister station ABC10 reports friends of the artist claim they have spoken with him since his reported hospitalization and say that he quote “is good” and not on life support as some had speculated.