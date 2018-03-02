The pig that helps teach smart savings

A local writer helps teach literacy and financial planning to children

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-The Read Across America movement will include a special reading of “Lucky Duck and the Smart Plan,” a coloring book written by Robert Ariail, by SC State Treasurer Curtis Loftis at the Trinity Learning Center.

The coloring book was for Future Scholar, and shares the story of how Papa Pig is saving for Lucky Duck’s college education. Future Scholar is State’s 529 College Savings Program, promoted as a vehicle for families to save in a tax-advantaged way to prepare for their children’s college education expenses.

Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.