SCHSL basketball State Championship schedule

GAMGE TIMES: March 2 AA Girls Keenan vs Mullin 3:30 pm AA Boys Gray Collegiate vs Carvers Bay 5:00 pm AAAAA Girls Wade Hampton vs Spring Valley 7:00 pm AAAAA Boys Dorman vs Irmo 8:30 pm March 3 A Girls Timmonsville vs East Clarendon 10:30 am A Boys Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Hemingway 12:00 noon AAA Girls Newberry vs Ridgeland-Hardeeville 2:00 pm AAA Boys Southside vs Ridgeland- Hardeeville 3:30 pm AAAA Girls North Augusta vs Wilson 5:30 pm AAAA Boys Ridge View vs Wilson 7:00 pm

GAME SITE: Colonial Life Arena (803-576-9200)801 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29208

GATES OPEN: Friday 2:30 pmSaturday 9:30 am

TICKETS: Friday – $10.00 Pre-sale, $10.00 at the door

Saturday – $10.00 Pre-sale, $10.00 at the doorOn-line – GoFanAges 5 & under are admitted free. If you leave, you must pay to re-enter.

PASS GATE: High School League Pass Gate located on Lincoln Street at College St. side of Colonial Life Arena. (Cardholder must present picture ID with High School League Pass)

GENERAL PARKING: $10.00 per car