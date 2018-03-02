SCHSL basketball State Championship schedule

GAMGE TIMES:
March 2 AA Girls Keenan vs Mullin  3:30 pm
AA Boys Gray Collegiate vs Carvers Bay  5:00 pm
AAAAA Girls Wade Hampton vs Spring Valley  7:00 pm
AAAAA Boys Dorman vs Irmo  8:30 pm
March 3 A Girls Timmonsville vs East Clarendon  10:30 am
A Boys Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Hemingway  12:00 noon
AAA Girls Newberry vs Ridgeland-Hardeeville  2:00 pm
AAA Boys Southside vs Ridgeland- Hardeeville  3:30 pm
AAAA Girls North Augusta vs Wilson  5:30 pm
AAAA Boys Ridge View vs Wilson  7:00 pm
GAME SITE: Colonial Life Arena  (803-576-9200)801 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC  29208
GATES OPEN: Friday            2:30 pmSaturday       9:30 am
TICKETS: Friday – $10.00 Pre-sale, $10.00 at the door
Saturday – $10.00 Pre-sale, $10.00 at the doorOn-line – GoFanAges 5 & under are admitted free. If you leave, you must pay to re-enter.
PASS GATE: High School League Pass Gate located on Lincoln Street at College St. side of Colonial Life Arena.  (Cardholder must present picture ID with High School League Pass)
GENERAL PARKING: $10.00 per car
FANS:  ·          Clear bag checks and wanding metal detectors for all fans  Clear Bag Policy
·          No signs or posters – No noise makers – No balls for fans
·          No fans are allowed on the floor at the conclusion of contest
·          No flash photography during the game
·          No balloons are allowed in the arena.
