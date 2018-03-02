SCHSL basketball State Championship schedule
|GAMGE TIMES:
|
|GAME SITE:
|Colonial Life Arena (803-576-9200)801 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29208
|GATES OPEN:
|Friday 2:30 pmSaturday 9:30 am
|TICKETS:
|Friday – $10.00 Pre-sale, $10.00 at the door
Saturday – $10.00 Pre-sale, $10.00 at the doorOn-line – GoFanAges 5 & under are admitted free. If you leave, you must pay to re-enter.
|PASS GATE:
|High School League Pass Gate located on Lincoln Street at College St. side of Colonial Life Arena. (Cardholder must present picture ID with High School League Pass)
|GENERAL PARKING:
|$10.00 per car
|FANS:
|· Clear bag checks and wanding metal detectors for all fans Clear Bag Policy
· No signs or posters – No noise makers – No balls for fans
· No fans are allowed on the floor at the conclusion of contest
· No flash photography during the game
· No balloons are allowed in the arena.