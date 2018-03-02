Sea creature friends return to Florida’s waters after rehab

VIRGINIA KEY, FL (WOLO) – Two unlikely traveling companions have returned to Florida’s waters.

Frappuccino, the manatee, and Taz, the green sea turtle, were released in the Vero Beach area Thursday.

The sea animals had been undergoing rehabilitation at Miami’s Seaquarium since January.

Frappuccino was found floating after he was hit by a boat. Taz could not dive and also needed therapy for parasites and liver problems.

The two friends were released close to where they were originally found, within five minutes from each other.