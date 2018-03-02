Uber partners with health care providers to get patients to their appointments

Popular ride-sharing app, Uber, is teaming up with health care providers to ensure patients get to their appointments – on the providers’ dime.

Research shows that millions of Americans miss medical appointments every year because they don’t have transportation. Those missed appointments cost the medical system more than $150 billion dollars annually.

Uber Health is partnering with providers to schedule rides for patients. So far, more than 100 organizations are on board, including hospitals, rehab centers, senior care facilities and physical therapy centers.