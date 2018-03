Dorman tops Irmo for 5A state title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Dorman dominated Irmo in the second half, defeating the Yellow Jackets 44-33 to claim its second-straight 5A state championship Friday night at Colonial Life Arena.

Irmo held a 26-24 lead in the third quarter, before Dorman went on an 11-1 run, ending the quarter with a 35-27 lead.

Winston Hill led Irmo with 13 points.