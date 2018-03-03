Gamecocks target Gary wins state title with GCA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gray Collegiate defeated Carvers Bay 58-45 Friday in the 2A SCHSL Championship for the program’s first state title in school history.

The War Eagles were also making their first appearance in the state finals ever. One of the biggest reasons behind GCA’s success all season has been guard and Gamecocks target Juwan Gary. The 6’5″ junior, ranked 32nd in the Class of 2019 by ESPN, scored 13 points and had eight rebounds in his side’s victory over the Bears Friday.

Moments after hoisting the SCHSL’s championship trophy, Gary told ABC Columbia what made the win so special, what’s gone into making history at his school, and how it felt to play in Colonial Life Arena, a potential landing spot as Carolina continues to recruit him.