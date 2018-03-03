Gamecocks walk-off against Clemson, 3-2 Friday night

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team used a sacrifice fly from TJ Hopkins in the bottom of the ninth to walk off Clemson, 3-2, Friday night (March 2) at Founders Park.

“A great college baseball game, great environment, great everything tonight,” said coach Mark Kingston. “I’ll start with complementing our starting pitcher Adam Hill, who again was tremendous.”

Adam Hill and Jacob Hennessy traded zeroes on the scoreboard until the bottom of the fifth as an error by Clemson second baseman Grayson Byrd brought home Jonah Bride for the first run of the game, giving the Gamecocks the 1-0 lead.

Clemson responded with a two-run homer by Seth Beer, the Tigers’ first hit of the game, making the score 2-1 Clemson in the top of the sixth.

Matt Williams entered the game in the bottom of the eighth as a pinch hitter and hit a huge home run to tie the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, Bride led off the inning with a walk. He went to third on a failed pickoff attempt, leading to Hopkins’ heroics.

Hill had another great Friday night with 14 strikeouts in seven innings, his second straight 14-strikeouts performance. Eddy Demurias is credited with the win for the Gamecocks, his first of the season. He struck out a pair in 1.2 innings of relief.

The Gamecocks and Tigers move the series to Fluor Field and Greenville, S.C., for a 3 p.m. first pitch.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.