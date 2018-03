Gray Collegiate wins first championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gray Collegiate took home its first state championship in school history Friday night with a 58-45 win over Carvers Bay in the Class 2A Championship at Colonial Life Arena.

Tommy Bruner led the War Eagles with 20 points, and Gamecock target Juwan Gary added 13 in the win.

Friday’s state championship was not only Gray Collegiate’s first in basketball, but the first in any sport.