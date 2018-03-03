Keenan beats Mullins for 2A state title Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Keenan Raiders beat the Mullins Auctioneers 51-28 to win the Class AA Girls State Championship at Colonial Life Arena Friday afternoon.

Keenan took a commanding 12-3 lead after the first quarter and controlled the tempo throughout to pull away in the second half to beat the defending champs.

Keenan forced Mullins (17-3) to turn the ball over 36 times in the win.

The Raiders finish the season with a 17-7 record and their third girls state championship in school history.