Motorcyclist Killed After Running Off Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One person died after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

The wreck happened at 12:10am on Longs Pond Road in Lexington County.

Troopers say a person driving a 2011 Harley Davidson ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch. The driver was not wearing a helmet and died on scene, according to Troopers.

This crash is under investigating by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.