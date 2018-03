Spring Valley claims 5A state championship with win over Wade Hampton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Spring Valley won its sixth state title Friday night, beating the Wade Hampton Generals 49-37 in the class 5A state championship game at Colonial Life Arena.

Taylor Lewis scored 16 points in the second half and the Vikings forced 18 turnovers to seal the deal.

Spring Valley finished the season with a 28-2 record, and won its third in the last four seasons.