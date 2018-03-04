Clemson earns 4 seed in ACC Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball officially is slotted in as the No. 4 seed at next week’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. Clemson will receive a double-bye into the quarterfinals of the tournament and will play on Thursday, March 8 at 2 p.m.

Clemson’s opponent on Thursday will be either NC State or the winner of the first round matchup between Georgia Tech/Boston College.

The Tigers finished the regular season with an overall record of 22-8 and 11-7 in conference play. The 22 wins were the most in a regular season since the 2008-09 campaign (23).

With 11 wins in ACC play, Clemson set a new program best for wins in the ACC. The 11 wins also ties a program record for most wins in any conference in program history (11 – Southern Conference in 1951-52).

Appearing as a No. 4 seed in the tournament ties the best seeding the Tigers have earned under head coach Brad Brownell.

